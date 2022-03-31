Global IT Service Software Market Projection, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2030: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Market study by Absolute Markets Insights on the Global IT Service Software Market Report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the IT Service Software market historically to propose a tentative future scenario and current growth traits. This detailed report on IT Service Software market largely focuses on prominent facets such as product portfolio, payment channels, service offerings, applications, in addition to technological sophistication. The global IT service software market was valued at US$ 5591.12 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 14.56% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029), owing to rising demand for IT service software for handling IT tickets and customer support amongst other factors.
According to Absolute Markets Insights, large organizations accounted for the highest share in the global IT service software market in 2020. The higher share can be attributed to the greater IT budget amongst large companies, especially in sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, and IT and telecommunication. Furthermore, these companies have a strict policy with regards to data privacy, and many companies rely on on-premise deployment models for greater privacy. These companies also need to handle numerous IT service queries each day. The customer service expectations are also rising, based on studies. A report showed that around 54% of the customers had higher expectations from large companies when it comes to customer service handling, as compared to the year before. Hence, large companies are increasingly relying on IT service solutions for IT ticket optimization.
Based on Absolute Markets Insight's findings, in terms of the regional revenue, North America region accounted for the highest revenue share in the global IT service software market in 2020. The presence of multinational companies in varies sectors in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, coupled with the presence of prominent market participants such as Zendesk, Freshworks, ServiceNow and SolarWinds, amongst others, contributes massively towards the larger revenue share of North America in the global IT service software market. Furthermore, there is higher awareness about the availability of IT service solutions amongst companies in North America, and these companies are increasingly reaching out to the market participants for the implementation, as well as support, of IT service software. The customers in North America also tend to change brands when their queries aren't resolve, and the companies are spending heavily on managing queries and complaints through IT ticketing which reduces the response time. Studies show that an average U.S. citizen tells around 15 other individual when he or she has faced a poor customer service experience. Hence, a poor IT customer service strategy can lead to long term losses for the company. These factors are helping in the growth of revenue in the North American IT service software market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted business operations in numerous countries. The spread of the coronavirus has forced companies to work remotely as a result of the lockdown and social distancing mandates by government bodies. Hence, IT operations and services have seen a massive growth during the pandemic period. This has resulted in a greater adoption of IT service solutions by companies of all sizes to cater to the growth in customer demand. Remote IT support systems are gaining immense popularity in the last 15 months. Companies are largely relying on cloud-based IT service software for catering to its IT service needs, as the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model allows them to avail the software on a monthly or yearly subscription basis, thereby reducing the load of the companies. Hence, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global IT service software market in the coming years.
Global IT Service Software Market
By Offerings
• Solutions
• Services
By Deployment
• Cloud
• On Premise
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Organizations
• Large Organizations
By Application
• Incident/Change/Problem Management
• Configuration Management
• Request Management
• Performance Management
• Others
By Industries
• Education
• Healthcare
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
• Information Technology and Telecommunication
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Food and Beverages
• Media and Entertainment
• Travel and Hospitality
• Energy and Utilities
• Oil and Gas
• Automotive
• Manufacturing
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
