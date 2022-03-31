Smart Electricity Meter Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2029

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Electricity Meter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report has depicts the current key trends, market analysis, competitors’ strategy, and impending market & technology forecast. Moreover, the study also embodies the revenue size, market extent, and growth prospects of the global market in terms of value and major trends at regional level.

The smart meter market is witnessing significant growth with favourable government mandates and fiscal incentives. Also additional benefits such as efficient energy management, controlled energy consumption and greater security against electricity theft will drive the smart meter market. Requirement of smart meters for every household represents the potential of the market. Growth of smart meter market will also drive the market for components and auxiliary equipment. However the higher installation cost and non-acceptance by user may restrain its market growth.

This report outlines the current scenario of the smart electricity meter market, with an estimation of expected growth trends and an analysis of all the key factors influencing this market. It also describes the competitive scenario and its intensity in the near future along with a forecast of the global smart electricity meter market. The study also showcases all the segments covering this market on the basis of type of consumer and geography. Key players are profiled with detailed information on their business overview, product portfolio, financials, investments, news and recent developments.

The global Smart Electricity Meter Market is classified on the End-User, and Region. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top leading companies in the global Smart Electricity Meter Market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global market include Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr Ltd, GE Energy Company, Elster Group (Germany) and Sensus USA Inc.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the global economy severely and the Smart Electricity Meter Market was also not an exception in this regard. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the market along with the current stratagems, dynamic slants, lines, and tactics espoused by the major players in the sector. It would further add up value to our clients by offering the much-needed insights on the global spectrum of the market. Apart from showcasing the impact instigated on the market share and size throughout the pandemic, especially during the initial phase, it also focuses on the key strategies implemented by the frontrunners during this crisis. Simultaneously, with the rollout of mass vaccination programs across the world, the market is expected to revive soon and the report also offers the post-COVID-19 impact on the global Smart Electricity Meter Market.

Key Market Segments

By End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

KEY BENEFITS

• The report highlights a blueprint the global smart electricity meter market with an analysis of the current and future growth trends, driving factors, scope, opportunities and the challenges in the market

• The report also highlights the government policies regarding mandates along with fiscal incentives and their impact on the market

• The report provides a current market scenario with a forecast through 2014-2020, considering 2013 as the base year

• Porters Five Forces model is used to analyse the potency of buyers & suppliers, and highlights a competitive structure of the market, which would enable market players to develop effective strategies

• Key companies in the Smart Electricity Meters market are profiled along with their SWOT analysis

