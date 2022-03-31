Submit Release
DHEC Encourages Second Booster Shot for Certain Group, Similar to CDC Recommendation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 31, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C.— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is recommending a second, COVID-19 booster shot for certain individuals to further prevent severe cases in higher risk groups. DHEC’s recommendations largely mirror recommendations announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).   DHEC recommends a second booster for those 12 and up who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. A second booster should come at least four months after the first one. Additionally, DHEC recommends those 18 and up who have received two doses of the Janssen vaccine (an initial vaccination and booster) receive a second booster of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) four months after their Janssen booster dose. 

Those who are 50 and older who are not immunocompromised may choose to get a fourth dose, and there may be some benefit to waiting for an increase in COVID-19 levels to occur, so the booster doesn't wane ahead of a potential spike. Those who have questions about when to get a second booster should talk to their primary healthcare provider.   “These recommendations will help us continue to protect those people in our communities who are high risk,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “While we are very pleased by the drop in hospitalizations and deaths over the past several weeks, history has taught us that a spike in cases can occur at any time by the introduction of a new variant. A second booster for these groups, along with other preventative measures, will go a long way in preventing severe cases if that occurs.”

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 5 and up are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for all eligible populations. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432. Vaccinations are available at no cost to the individual.

Visit DHEC’s endemic page for recommendations on masking, testing, and other important information about COVID-19.

