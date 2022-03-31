Submit Release
Secretary Bartenfelder Presents “Unsung Hero of Maryland Agriculture” Award for March 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder presented the first of a new monthly award for “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” to Danee Caulk of Dorchester County. 

“Danee Caulk is an outstanding example of the lifetime commitment shared by many Maryland farmers,” said Secretary Bartenfeder. “In fact, I’m told that Danee can often be found picking an acre of asparagus, all by herself, to this day! As a trailblazer for women in agriculture, a teacher, and a farmer, it is an honor for me to present Danee Caulk with the very first ‘Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture’ award.”

Ms. Caulk was one of the first female agriculture students to graduate with honors from University of Maryland. She is a longtime horticulturist and teacher who also served as the first female field representative for produce company Green Giant. 

The “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award was created to honor the contributions of Marylanders working in various roles in the farming and food production industries. The department is accepting nominations on a rolling basis. To submit nominations, please fill out this Google form or contact Denise Burrell at denise.burrell@maryland.gov.

