Global Amniotic Membrane Market 2022 Insights, Analysis and Forecast to 2030: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Amniotic Membrane Market was worth US$ 2,938.21 Mn in 2021, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 14.92% Over the Forecast PeriodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has recently drawn the full attention of the international scientific community. The pandemic's human and economic consequences have pushed the search for novel COVID-19 treatments that are both effective and safe. Stem cells, particularly human amniotic membrane stem cells, may be used in clinical trials to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, preclinical investigations and clinical trials with established efficacy are required, particularly in coronavirus-induced respiratory diseases. Advances in regenerative medicine have heightened the search for novel sources of stem cells that can be used to treat a variety of illnesses, including respiratory diseases. Furthermore, public-private organizations are currently focused on the development of cost-efficient devices, and the growing promise of membrane innovation is likely to provide opportunities for significant players in the amniotic membrane market. The amniotic membrane, the innermost layer of fetus membranes, surrounds and forms the amniotic cavity. The amniotic membrane has several uses in regenerative medicine. It serves as a biocompatible natural scaffold and a source of several types of stem cells and potent growth factors.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1117
The growing awareness of the benefits of amniotic membrane transplantation is expected to fuel amniotic membrane market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, market leaders are making important advancements in the creation of amniotic membranes such as Fuse Medical, Inc., an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine markets. The company announced the launch of FuseChoice and FuseChoice Plus Amniotic & Umbilical Membranes, as well as FuseChoice Plus Amniotic Joint Cushioning Fluid, in December 2020, as the latest additions to a comprehensive line of biologics product offerings. These membranes have the potential to be used as an anatomical barrier in a variety of clinical applications. The natural features of amniotic tissue aid in the mechanical protection of damaged tissue, while the proprietary technique preserves crucial nutrient-rich development factors.
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “Global Amniotic Membrane Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2022 - 2030”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2030)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2020
o Base Year: 2021
o Forecast Years: 2022 – 2030
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global Amniotic Membrane Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis, and business strategies
• Region-specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and other languages.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1117
Key Takeaways - Global Amniotic Membrane Market
• The ophthalmology application segment is projected to be the emerging segment of the amniotic membrane market over the forecast period because of the rising prevalence of ophthalmology-related disorders in developing economies. In the fields of dermatology, plastic surgery, genitourinary medicine, and otolaryngology, the use of an amniotic membrane in ocular surgery and other surgical procedures is on the rise. The amniotic membrane is increasingly being employed in ophthalmology for ocular surface reconstruction, such as the treatment of chronic epithelial defects and non-healing corneal ulcers, bullous keratopathy, corneal perforations, and descemetoceles, and corneal diseases. Furthermore, According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, approximately 12 million Americans aged 40 and up have vision impairment, with one million being blind, three million having vision impairment after correction, and eight million having vision impairment due to uncorrected refractive error.
• Dehydrated amniotic membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Dehydrated amniotic membrane has a wide range of applications. The most prevalent application is for the treatment of a nonhealing ocular surface defect, such as a neurotrophic corneal ulcer. While the ocular surface heals, the amniotic membrane can be used to reduce scar tissue. Dehydration also allows amniotic membrane tissue to be preserved in a shelf-stable state while retaining the active biological components required for medicinal applications.
• Hospital’s end-user segment holds a significant share of the market in 2021. Hospitals are a key end-user of amniotic membranes, attributable to an increase in the number of accident cases and trauma injuries in numerous nations. The segment's growth can be attributed to the high rate of hospitalization and the large range of services available at a central site.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global amniotic membrane market. The increasing population and supportive government legislation in major economies such as China, India, and Japan are attributed with the region's growth. MIMEDX Group, Inc. has been granted permission by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to market EPIFIX in Japan beginning in June 2021. MIMEDX Group, Inc. specializes in using amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine. EPIFIX, a bioabsorbable human amniotic membrane allograft, is administered to afflicted areas to promote wound healing. EPIFIX shields the wound bed and offers a human biocompatible extracellular matrix that maintains 300+ regulating proteins, assisting in the development of granulation tissue.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global amniotic membrane market based on type, application, size, end-users, and region.
Global Amniotic Membrane Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane
• Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane
Global Amniotic Membrane Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Ophthalmology
• Surgical Application
o Orthopedic Surgery
o Joint, Ligament and Tendon Repair Surgery
o Plastic Surgery
o Urology, Gynecology and General Surgery
o Others
• Others
Global Amniotic Membrane Market Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• 1x1cm
• 5x1.5cm
• 5x2cm
• 2x2cm
• 2x4cm
• 4x4cm
• 4x6cm
• Others
Global Amniotic Membrane Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Hospital
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Specialized Clinics
• Others
Global Amniotic Membrane Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Key Companies in The Global Amniotic Membrane Market Are:
• Amnio Technology, LLC
• Amniox Medical, Inc.
• APPLIED BIOLOGICS
• Fuse Medical
• Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC
• Integra LifeSciences
• Katena Products. Inc.
• Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.
• MIMEDX
• Next Biosciences
• Organogenesis Inc.
• Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC
• Surgenex, LLC
• Viomedex
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Amniotic Membrane Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1117
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Plasma Separation Membrane Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Plasma-Separation-Membrane-Market-2021---2029-888
Depression Monitoring App Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Depression-Monitoring-App-Market--2021---2029-883
Healthcare BPO Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Healthcare-BPO-Market-2021---2029-886
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn