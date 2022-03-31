Wild Ohio Brewing Looks to InterContinental Beverage Capital for Strategic Guidance

IBC will be providing strategic guidance and commercialization resources to Wild Ohio Brewing, an award-winning brewer of tea-based gluten-free craft beers

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC) announced it will be providing strategic guidance and commercialization resources to Wild Ohio Brewing. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Wild Ohio (WO) is an award-winning brewer of tea-based gluten-free craft beers.



Wild Ohio is led by CEO and co-founder Russell Pinto. The company brews its Gluten-Free Wild Tea Beer locally in its own brewery located in Columbus, Ohio. WO prides itself on its propriety recipes and unique age-old brewing techniques to create a gluten-free, wild tea beer with incredible flavor. It is now the #1 gluten-free beer in Ohio and is currently sold in 7 states with plans to expand into regional retailers and strong beer states like Texas, Florida, and Illinois.

Pinto offered, “Wild Ohio gluten-free tea beers resonate with consumers who follow a healthy, gluten-free lifestyle. It particularly is popular among female consumers. We are very excited about the receptivity we are getting from retailers in both our existing regional and new expansion markets that seek to grow the category and bring in new users.”

IBC founding partner, Stephen Horgan shared that IBC is excited to be able to offer its strategic guidance and commercialization resources to Wild Ohio. He says the brand straddles two very large swaths of the beverage spectrum, craft beer and tea. He said, “in the most recent calendar year these categories combined to sell nearly $250B in the US market alone. And more important, consumers are seeking healthier alcohol choices. In fact, according to Mintel, 44% of U.S. alcohol drinkers say they try to ‘select the healthiest alcohol option’ and review the nutritional information before drinking. The percentage jumps to 57% of 22 to 54-year-olds when weighing the same importance of health and wellness in their selection. We feel Wild Ohio is well positioned to meet this increasing demand.”

In addition to Wild Ohio’s strong presence in its home market in on premise, convenience, grocery and liquor stores regionally, Wild Ohio is also available at leading national and regional retailers such as Whole Foods, Costco, Target, Sam’s Club, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Acme, Buehler's, Heinen’s, Lucky’s, Walgreens and Fresh Thyme.

Wild Ohio Brewing is an award-winning brewer of tea-based gluten free craft beers. WO is based in Columbus, Ohio based and owned and managed by people committed to giving consumers innovative, healthier alcohol choices and are extremely proud of the art and science of creating great craft beer.

InterContinental Beverage Capital is a New York-based advisory, and investment firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, capital resources, consultants, recruiters, and management teams with representative offices in Atlanta, Boca-Raton, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Lugano, Switzerland.

