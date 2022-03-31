AS LENI VOUCHES FOR KIKO'S EXPERTISE IN FOOD SECURITY Southern Leyte fishers applaud Pangilinan's plans for fishing sector

SOGOD, SOUTHERN LEYTE -- Fisherfolk here are grateful that their concerns about their livelihood are front and center in the program of government of vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

At the same time, Presidential candidate Leni Robredo, Pangilinan's running-mate, vouched for his expertise in food security and agriculture modernization.

"Kaya po natin pinili si Senator Pangilinan dahil ang agriculture and fisheries po talaga ang kanyang hanay," said Robredo.

In an informal conversation with the fishermen of Barangay San Jose here, Pangilinan presented his top three programs for the fishing sector: create a separate Department of Fisheries from the Department of Agriculture; rehabilitate mangroves and properly manage municipal waters; double the budget of the agriculture and fisheries sector while tripling the effort to safeguard the budget.

Rolly Ansano, 52, who said he started fishing at seven years old, said: "Okay na ang vice-president natin may programa sa fisherfolk dahil yun ang hanapbuhay namin."

?"Salamat kasi binigyan niyo kami ng pangkabuhayan," said Ansano, who spent most of his youth at sea, of Pangilinan's Batas Sagip Saka.

Benhamin, 58, who said he started fishing at 14 years old, is happy to see Pangilinan. "Alam ko na sinusuportahan ni Senator Kiko ang mga mangingisda. [Yan ang] nais kong sabihin kay Senator Kiko."

Lucio, 53, who also started fishing at seven years old and whose parents also derive their livelihood from the sea, said, "Alam kong sumusuporta si Senator Kiko sa mangingisda. Pasalamat kami kay Senator Kiko sa lahat ng kanyang tulong sa mga mandadagat. Salamat din dahil pumunta siya dito."

Pangilinan said the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TROPA) will also ensure that fisherfolk have additional livelihood during off-fishing season.

"Kinakailangan bigyan prioridad yung nasa fishing sector...Ihiwalay ang fisheries sa agriculture kasi mas malaki ang ating karagatan kaysa sa lupa. Beinte porsyento lamang ng ating teritoryo ang lupa. Otsenta porsyento ay tubig. Yung pagtatag ng Department of Fisheries kailangan natin gawin yan," said Pangilinan.

"Specific sa fisheries, napakahalaga itong suporta sa management ng ating municipal waters. Kinakailangan ang suporta ng ating mga mangingisda na kapag inalagaan natin ang ating mga mangrove, dadami ang huli natin dahil nandiyan ang spawning," he added.

Pangilinan cited the Malolos City Council's mangrove reforestation program which he intends to implement in all coastal towns if elected vice president.

"Binigyan [ng Malolos City Council] ng pondo at suporta ang mga mangingisda para magtanim ng mangrove seedlings. Tapos binili nila sa mga mangingisda yung mga [fish fingerling] dahil merong mangrove reforestation yung mga coastal waters nila," said Pangilinan.

Mangroves act as natural barriers against storm surges and breeding grounds for marine life.

The coastal towns of Southern Leyte are vulnerable to natural disasters such as typhoons, storm surges, and floods.

Pangilinan said the Philippines can be an aquatic giant given the diversity and the plentitude of the country's aquatic and marine resources.