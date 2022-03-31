Submit Release
Lacson: On Rep. Atienza's Call to Withdraw from the Presidential Race

PHILIPPINES, March 31

On Rep. Atienza's Call to Withdraw from the Presidential Race

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-rep-atienzas-call-to-withdraw-from-the-presidential-race

For the nth time, I will finish this race and I am not backing out. I reject the call of Rep. Jose Atienza for me to withdraw from the presidential race.

What he did is uncalled for - kabastusan, to say the least. He should go back to school and study Good Manners and Right Conduct, which law I co-authored.

That being said, I reiterate that we should not waste our votes on "survey politics" - we should choose a leader who is the most qualified and competent, not the one dictated by surveys.

Instead of thinking we will waste our votes on those who are qualified but not leading in the surveys, we should remember that it would be a bigger waste if we select the wrong leader who turns out to be less competent.

Lacson: On Rep. Atienza's Call to Withdraw from the Presidential Race

