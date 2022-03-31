Teachers and students who live in Zhuhai Nanping can resume face-to-face classes from April 1

MACAU, March 31 - Zhuhai lifted its sealed, controlled and prevention areas of Zhuhai Nanping on 31st March, 2022 at 6 a.m., and after hearing opinions from the health department, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that students and teaching staff of local tertiary and non-tertiary education institutions who live in the above areas may, after conducting nucleic acid testing today (March 31) and achieving negative results, resume face-to-face classes since April 1 (Friday).

Once again, the DSEDJ urges cross-border teachers and students to commute only between their schools and homes during school days, and reduce going out during weekends. In addition, parents should take their minor children to get vaccination against novel coronavirus as soon as possible in order to ensure the health and safety of their children.