Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,731 in the last 365 days.

Teachers and students who live in Zhuhai Nanping can resume face-to-face classes from April 1

MACAU, March 31 - Zhuhai lifted its sealed, controlled and prevention areas of Zhuhai Nanping on 31st March, 2022 at 6 a.m., and after hearing opinions from the health department, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that students and teaching staff of local tertiary and non-tertiary education institutions who live in the above areas may, after conducting nucleic acid testing today (March 31) and achieving negative results, resume face-to-face classes since April 1 (Friday).

Once again, the DSEDJ urges cross-border teachers and students to commute only between their schools and homes during school days, and reduce going out during weekends. In addition, parents should take their minor children to get vaccination against novel coronavirus as soon as possible in order to ensure the health and safety of their children.

You just read:

Teachers and students who live in Zhuhai Nanping can resume face-to-face classes from April 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.