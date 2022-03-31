April is a Contribution Month, Three Banks Newly Added to Collect FSS’s Payments, FSS Calls for Early Payments

MACAU, March 31 - April is a contribution month of the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao). In this month, employers are required to pay obligatory system contributions for their local long-term employees for the first quarter of 2022. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employer is required to pay the employment fee as well. In addition, arbitrary system beneficiaries may also pay their contributions in April. Since April, the FSS has newly added three cooperative banks, calling on employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries to make their payments through electronic payment channels as much as possible.

The three cooperative banks newly added are China Guangfa Bank, China Construction Bank and Well Link Bank, all of which provide over-the-counter, AutoPay, online banking and mobile banking methods to collect contributions.

The FSS suggests that employers who have applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service to pay contributions, and the employment fee for non-resident workers through AutoPay whenever possible. As for employers who have not applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service and there is no change of employment situation of employees during the quarter, they may pay at the counters of 12 designated banks or through some electronic payment channels using the contribution payment advice number, or make the payment at a Public Services Centre and Station under the Municipal Affairs Bureau; other employers can make their payments at a service point of the FSS.

In addition, using the Macao SAR Resident ID Card number, arbitrary system beneficiaries may pay contributions at the payment counter and use the electronic payment channels of the 12 designated banks, at a self-service machine with the FSS’s contribution label, a Public Services Centre and Station under the Municipal Affairs Bureau, and at a service point of the FSS.

To save waiting time, if residents need to go to a service point of the FSS to make their payment, they are advised to make an appointment in advance with "My Government Account of Macao SAR" mobile application or on the website (https://booking.gov.mo), or get a ticket number online. For more information on contributions, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.