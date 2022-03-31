Việt Nam supports Cambodia’s insurance linkage initiative in ASEAN

VIETNAM, March 31 -

Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung spoke at the 27th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting, held virtually on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung voiced support for Cambodia's initiatives on building a declaration on insurance linkage within ASEAN, and promoting the potential of women in business, peace and security, at the 27th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting on Wednesday.

In his speech at the virtual event, Dung stressed that the efforts of the ASCC are testament to the protection of factors that promote economic and social development; and ensure the rights of workers in general and migrant workers in particular, thus building an open, adaptive society and eliminating existing inequalities in society.

He expressed his belief that ASEAN’s recent initiatives to promote the role of regional young people will contribute to building a cohesive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

The minister also shared Việt Nam’s efforts to promote post-pandemic recovery, saying that the Vietnamese Government has issued policies to help workers and businesses overcome difficulties.

Việt Nam has successfully implemented its vaccine strategy through the largest vaccination campaign ever, becoming one of the countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage rate in the world to date, he noted.

Participants demonstrated strong support for a series of initiatives launched by Cambodia, especially in terms of youth, sports, labour and enhancing entrepreneurship for women.

They spoke highly of the ASCC’s priorities and efforts in connecting people with people, putting people at the centre of sustainable development and leaving no one behind, saying that activities of the community are increasingly substantive, and closely following international, regional and national priorities.

They also applauded the education sectors of ASEAN member countries for promoting digital transformation in education activities and re-opening schools in the new normal.

The ministers also supported the building of a declaration on upholding the role of sports in building the ASEAN Community and realising sustainable development goals; and another one on strengthening ASEAN identity through protecting traditional sports and games. — VNS