Opening arrangement of Estoril Swimming Pool in 2022

MACAU, March 31 - Starting from 1 April to 30 November, Estoril swimming pool managed by Sports Bureau (ID) will be open to the public in three sessions: 07:00-11:00, 12:00-16:00 and 17:00-22:30. The pool will be temporarily closed for routine pool cleaning during the first period every Wednesday (on the occasion that Wednesday is a public holiday, the pool will remain opened and the cleaning will be postponed to the first session next following day).

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, precautionary measures will continue to apply: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)” at the entrance. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

The opening of Estoril outdoor bathing season enables resident to have more options of sports exercises and to enrich their leisure life by building a healthy lifestyle.

To know more about the details of other sports facilities, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.

