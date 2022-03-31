US to make every possible effort to support Việt Nam’s recovery and development: Ambassador

VIETNAM, March 31 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) receives newly-appointed US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam wishes to work together with the US – one of its leading partners – to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political institutions and differences, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a reception for newly-appointed US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper in Hà Nội, PM Chính expressed his belief that the diplomat will make more contributions to the comprehensive partnership.

The Vietnamese Government leader noted with pleasure strides made in the bilateral ties, with economic and trade cooperation remaining a driving force.

Last year, two-way trade surpassed US$100 billion to reach a record $111 billion, he continued.

The two countries have also cooperated in the COVID-19 fight and post-pandemic recovery, he said, using the occasion to thank the US government and people for donating tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Việt Nam during the fight.

The PM stressed that cooperation in the settlement of war consequences is a bright spot in the Việt Nam-US ties, which has contributed to building trust between the two peoples.

He also commended the bilateral partnership in climate change response, education –training and national defence and security.

The PM noted his wish and belief that the Việt Nam-US relations will continue to develop sustainably on the principles of sincerity, trust, respect and equality, looking toward a better future.

For his part, Knapper applauded Việt Nam’s strong development across all spheres, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control and post-pandemic recovery.

The ambassador pledged to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to maintain regular delegation exchanges and meetings between the two countries at all levels and channels.

Knapper said he will also work to boost the bilateral trade and economic links, as well as cooperation in climate change response, high-quality infrastructure building, green and sustainable development, personnel training and digital transformation.

The US will make every possible effort to support Việt Nam, the ambassador emphasised, expressing his belief that the Southeast Asian nation’s programme on quick recovery and sustainable development will be a success, contributing to promoting economic recovery and development in the region.

Knapper also reiterated the US’ wish to enhance cooperation with countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Indo-Pacific, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, as reflected in the US’ new strategies and initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The two sides also exchanged views on ASEAN’s stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the South China Sea (called East Sea in Việt Nam) and peacefully settling disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS). — VNS