Annika Strandhäll launches Sweden-US Green Transition Initiative

SWEDEN, March 31 - On 31 March, Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll will launch the Sweden-US Green Transition Initiative in Washington. The initiative, which will establish Sweden as a partner for the US in the transition towards a low-carbon economy, is now being launched by Swedish government agencies and the Swedish Embassy in Washington.

Cooperation between countries at the forefront of sustainability and green technology will be key to the green transition. In addition, cooperation in this area creates new jobs both in Sweden and abroad. The Sweden-US Green Transition Initiative (GTI) will bring together Swedish and US stakeholders, including in the energy sector.

“I’m sure this initiative will contribute to increased cooperation between our countries in a concrete way, and create new decent jobs that reduce climate emissions,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

The joint initiative is being launched by Business Swedish, the Swedish Energy Agency, Vinnova and the Swedish Embassy in Washington, and will bring all their efforts together. The GTI will become a nodal point for Swedish and US companies, agencies, researchers and other partners, and create opportunities for Swedish companies to expand in the US market. It is hoped that the initiative will lead to further investments in Swedish small- and medium-sized enterprises, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and to Sweden leading the green transition.

The GTI will initially run for three years and have a staff of four. It will establish an office in Washington and a satellite office in Silicon Valley, California.