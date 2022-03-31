Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 15 SB in Lewis Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

On Wednesday, April 6, the contractor will be working on Route 15 southbound near mile marker 148 (Trout Run). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Motorist wishing to exit Route 15 at the Trout Run exit (Route 14) will need to be aware of lane changes in the area. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays and are urged to watch for slow moving traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

