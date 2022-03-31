Litter Pickup Next Week Along Routes 11/15 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Snyder County will pick up litter next week along Routes 11/15.

Crews will be picking up litter along Route 11/15 between the Juniata County line and Union County line from Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7 during daylight hours.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

