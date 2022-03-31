Maintenance Project on Route 864 in Wolf Township, Lycoming County Scheduled Next Week

Montoursville – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Lycoming County will perform a drain installation project in Wolf Township next week.

On Monday, April 4, the crew will begin work on the roadway between Route 2053 (Rabbittown Road) and Route 220. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM and is expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area and obey all signs and flaggers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

