Maintenance Project on Mile Lane Road in Athens Township, Bradford County Set to Begin Next Week

​Montoursville – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Bradford County will replace a large pipe with a box culvert on Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road) in Athens Township beginning next week.

On Monday, April 4, the crew will begin work on the structure spanning an unnamed tributary to Tutelow Creek at the intersection of Tutelow Creek Road in Athens Township. The roadway will be closed during the project which is expected to be completed in early June.

Traffic will be detoured via Route 220 south to Route 4018 (Wolcott Hollow Road) then back to Mile Lane Road intersection. Motorist should drive with caution in the area and may experience delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

