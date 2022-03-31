Lane Closure Next Week on Route 15 NB in Brady Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are who drive Route 15 northbound are advised of a lane closure beginning next week in Brady Township, Lycoming County, for a roadwork project.

On Monday, April 4, Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin construction of a right turn lane for the new Timber Run industrial park along the Route 15 northbound lane across from Alexander Drive (Lycoming County Landfill). Northbound traffic can expect the driving lane to be restricted and will be directed to the middle (turn) lane. Work will be performed between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 AM.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by Friday, April 22, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

