New Haven Barracks / VAPO, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2022 / 1155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and a Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Richard Ambrose

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of an abuse prevention order violation as well as a violation of conditions of release. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Richard Ambrose had violated both orders of the court by entering onto the premises of a residence that he was ordered not to. Ambrose was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Middlebury Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 31, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer for the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Middlebury

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.