New Haven Barracks / VAPO, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: March 30, 2022 / 1155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and a Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Richard Ambrose
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of an abuse prevention order violation as well as a violation of conditions of release. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Richard Ambrose had violated both orders of the court by entering onto the premises of a residence that he was ordered not to. Ambrose was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Middlebury Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 31, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Middlebury
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.