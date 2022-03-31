Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Launches & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

The Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market research report consists of a complete market analysis.

Reports and Data has published a new report titled Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market research report that offers an extensive overview of the industry to help the readers gain a competitive edge in the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining industry through strategic investment plans and deeper understanding of the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining industry. The report also offers extensive statistical analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining industry and the changing dynamics of the business sphere. The report also focuses on key aspects of the market such as market share, market size, volume, revenue growth, competitive landscape, and regional analysis of the market. The report considers the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of COVID-19 crisis.

Market Overview:

The automotive industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period driven majorly by ongoing trend of on-demand mobility services, increasing vehicle sales due to growing demand for luxury cars and increasing disposable income among individuals, and increasing penetration of autonomous technology. Rapid shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles owing to rising concerns regarding carbon emissions and negative impact on environment coupled with increasing technological advancements in software-based systems, introduction of apps, and remote services are further expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of autonomous driver-assistance systems (ADAS), consumer understanding, and increasing focus on passenger safety has further revolutionized the automotive industry, Growth of automotive aftermarket and increasing progress of OEMs are also some other crucial factors.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining industry to assist the established companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative emerging opportunities in the market. The report also offers an extensive profiling of the key companies along with their product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, market reach, and global position. It also studies the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others happening in the market.

Key companies in the market include:

• Caterpillar

• Volvo Construction Equipment AB

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Deere & Company

• Sandvik AB

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Epiroc AB

• Doosan Corporation

• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

• CNH Industrial N.V.

Key Regions Studied in the Report: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also segments the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application spectrum, end-use industries, regions, and technologies among others. It offers key insights into factors that are expected to contribute to revenue growth of each segment along with CAGR, market share, market growth, and market size.

Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Segmentation based:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hybrid

• Pure-electric

• Others

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Lithium-Ion

• Lead-Acid

• Others

Battery Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• <50 kWh

• 50–200 kWh

• 200–500 kWh

• >500 kWh

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

