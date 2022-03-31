Submit Release
Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Marine Rules Scheduled for April 5

CONTACT: Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095 March 31, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed rule changes to the New Hampshire marine rules on April 5, 2022, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road in Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. These proposals include rules that require readopting due to their 10-year expiration date and further clarification of vertical line requirements for lobster and crab trap/pot gear.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

