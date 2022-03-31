Drone Logistics and Transportation – An Evolution in the field of Logistics Management

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of drones for faster delivery of goods is a significant factor driving global drone logistics and transportation market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 7.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

The Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report, published by Emergen Research, comes with an exhaustive analysis of the major segments of the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market and estimates the overall market growth over the forecast timeline of 2020-2028.

Increasing use of drones for faster delivery of goods is a significant factor driving global drone logistics and transportation market revenue growth

The global drone logistics and transportation market size is expected to reach USD 31.84 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 19.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global drone logistics and transportation market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-Commerce sector and increasing emphasis by e-Commerce firms on use of drones to transform delivery services in a commercial setting.

The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Drone Logistics and Transportation industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

Drone logistics and transportation market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, relaxation of federal laws pertaining to use of drones for commercial purposes, increasing defense budget, and increasing investment in use of drones by companies such as Walmart and Amazon. In addition, presence of leading players such as Drone Delivery Canada is causative of robust revenue growth of the market in the region.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2021, Korea Seven, which is a subsidiary firm of Lotte Group and manages South Korean 7-Eleven brand, made an announcement about launching a pilot run of drone delivery services the same year. Korea Seven announced its partnership agreement with Pablo Air, which is a developer hardware and software for drones, for pilot test of drone services.

Among the type segments, freight drones segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020. The main benefits delivered by freight drones include avoidance of road congestion and delays during transportation, provision of rapid and on-demand delivery services, easy operability and lower cost for air-based cargo services, and enhanced access to customers in remote locations.

Among the application segments, infrastructure inspection segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Drones find wide application in inspection of infrastructure after a disaster for the purpose of assessing risk and locating survivors or injured persons. Drone logistics and transportation is also deployed by marine surveyors for physical scrutiny of vessels and cargo; whereas, loss adjusters deploy drones to evaluate ships for any damage.

Drone logistics and transportation market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, relaxation of federal laws pertaining to use of drones for commercial purposes, increasing defense budget, and increasing investment in use of drones by companies such as Walmart and Amazon. In addition, presence of leading players such as Drone Delivery Canada is causative of robust revenue growth of the market in the region.

Companies included in the global market report are Zipline, CANA Advisors, Flirtey, Flytrex Aviation Limited, Hardis Group, Drone Delivery Canada, Workhorse Group PLC, Matternet, PINC Solutions, and Uber Technologies Inc.

Research Methodology

Our analysts have performed an accurate examination of the various aspects of the global market leveraging avant-garde primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with other analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report has gathered the necessary data and information from several reliable sources. Additionally, the report offers many strategic recommendations for companies involved in this ever-growing business sector to help them attain a competitive edge in the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market.

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone logistics and transportation market on the basis of type, application, operation mode, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Freight Drones

Ambulance Drones

Passenger Drones

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Shipping

Warehousing

Infrastructure Inspection

Security Surveillance

Others

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Drone Logistics and Transportation market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

Analytical Tools Analysis: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

