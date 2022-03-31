German Supplier From Frankfurt Delivers Critical Raw Materials Despite Shortages

Barrels filled with rare earth oxides in the high-security warehouse of TRADIUM GmbH in Frankfurt am Main

The industrial demand for raw materials such as strategic metals, platinum metals and rare earths can be supplied by TRADIUM GmbH with quick delivery times.

FRANKFURT/MAIN, GERMANY, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most renowned German commodity and metal traders, TRADIUM GmbH, offers a reliable supply despite the ever-increasing procurement crisis in the commodity market. On top of the ongoing Corona pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is affecting the economy and causing further supply shortages as well as delays in transportation. Many commodity traders have already had to inform their industrial customers about uncertain delivery times and rising logistics costs. Due to longer grown independency from currently uncertain supply chains TRADIUM is able to deliver a wide range of critical raw materials of industrial quality and quantities on short notice. The company, based in Frankfurt, Germany, has been supplying technology metals, platinum metals and rare earths for more than 20 years.

Well-stocked warehouse with strategic metals

Thanks to long-standing business relationships with producers and forward-looking raw material procurement, the company has large stockpiles of rare earth elements, technology metals and platinum group metals which are kept in their high-security warehouse in Frankfurt. With products stocked in various qualities, quantities and delivery forms, customers can select from their inventory using the product specifications available and arrange deliveries promptly.

The following raw materials are in stock:

Technology metals such as gallium, germanium, hafnium, indium, rhenium

Precious metals such as iridium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium

Rare earths, e.g. dysprosium, neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, yttrium

“We started to diversify our supply chains several years ago and source raw materials from different countries of origin. In this way, we prevent dependencies and can react flexibly to bottlenecks or outages. This security of supply makes us a highly valued partner for numerous industrial companies that urgently need the raw materials to maintain their own supply chains." - Matthias Rüth, Managing Director of TRADIUM.

About TRADIUM GmbH

As an owner-managed company, TRADIUM GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany, has been successfully serving customers from industry and trade since 1999. We supply a range of innovative industrial sectors that use technology metals, rare earth metals and precious metals, these include the electronics industry, the automotive industry, the glass and ceramics industry and dental technology. As a globally operating company, TRADIUM works with a large number of international partners. Long-standing co-operations guarantee reliability and market proximity as well as topicality for the respective products. Companies without storage facilities can keep their raw materials in the highly secure bonded warehouse of TRADIUM’s sister company METLOCK GmbH.