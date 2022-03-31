The Key Areas for Investments in Equine Serum for Therapy Market, Application & Geography - Analysis & Forecast Year
The United States equine serum for therapy market was valued at US$ 14,818 Thousands in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business analytical report titled Equine Serum for Therapy Market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Intelligence to its extensive database. The global Equine Serum for Therapy Market is examined on the basis of technological advancements and recent trends. Showcasing research was surveyed dependent on different parts of business activities, for example, main impetuses and limitations that will impact the advancement of organizations. Data information is gathered from specific sources, for example, contextual investigations of numerous industry specialists, assessments of business pioneers, among others further add to the legitimacy of the report.
Equine serum is the serum harvested from controlled donor herds. The product is synthesized, and made available for applications such as anthrax vaccination, tetanus toxoid, antitoxin for Clostridium Perfringens types, amongst others. Studies from the Historical Medical Library of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia indicate that serum was drawn from horses as early as 1895, after they have been injected with various toxins. Antitoxins were then produced for a variety of diseases that include diphtheria, tetanus, and scarlet fever, amongst others. Advancements in medical treatment along with increased investments towards innovations in the field of animal vaccines, diagnostics and medications has led to longer life span of companion animals at large. However, rise in equine diseases is facilitating the growth of equine serum for therapy market.
The United States equine serum for therapy market was valued at US$ 14,818 Thousands in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protection of livestock using equine serum-based vaccines is expected to drive the growth of the United States equine serum for therapy market in the coming years. Farm owners are increasingly looking towards the vaccination of livestock to protect the herd against diseases. Anthrax, for instance, is a deadly disease that is caused by Bacillus anthracis, and is highly virulent. Once the microorganism reaches the body, it multiplies quickly, and a fatal infection is caused in the blood stream. The disease is common in cattle, but can also affect animals like sheep, horses and goats. Colorado Serum Company’s Anthrax Spore Vaccine, for instance, is prepared using a non-pathogenic strain of Bacillus anthracis. Sterne Strain 34F2 is the vaccine strain present in this product. The product needs to be administered in a dose of 1 ml subcutaneously, and revaccination is recommended in highly contaminated areas. In normal cases, annual vaccination is recommended. Equine-based products to help in preventing the spread of diseases in livestock is gaining traction in the U.S., which in turn is leading to the growth of the equine serum for therapy market.
South region in the United States equine serum for therapy market held the highest share in 2020. The fatal West Nile virus is largely prevalent across several South and Central regions of the country. The presence of a large number of livestock owners in the Southern region, along with the presence of horse owners that are providing equine serum, is a major reason for the higher share of South in the United States equine serum for therapy market.
Some of the players operating in the United States equine serum for therapy market are Colorado Serum Company, MG Biologics, and Boehringer Ingelheim amongst other industry participants.
United States Equine Serum for Therapy Market:
By Offering:
• Tetanus Toxoid
o Tetanus Toxoid Concentrated
o Tetanus Toxoid Unconcentrated
o Tetanus Antitoxin
• Anthrax Vaccine
• Normal Serum (Equine Origin)
• West Nile Antibody
• Clostridium Perfringens Types C&D Antitoxin
• Others
By End Users:
• Livestock Owners
• Veterinarians
By Distribution Channel:
• Direct
• Indirect
By Region:
• Northeast
• West
• South
• Midwest
