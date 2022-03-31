Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Analysis, Top Regions, Leading Players. Upcoming Trends and Revenue Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions and rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market study on the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Business Intelligence and Analytics market for the forecast period, 2021 -2027. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

The business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions.

Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. Search-driven analytics is a paradigm to build charts and reports using web search style; also, it can incorporate natural language processing.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Business Intelligence and Analytics research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Inventory management

Human resource

Talent management

HR analytics

Supply chain & Logistics

Shipping & inventory control

Supplier & vendor management

Sports and games analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Power

Financial Services

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Researcher’s visibility engagement approach when evaluating data such as key driving forces, threats, challenges, opportunities empowers product owners to meet their strategic goals through accelerated returns. The intelligent market survey that blends in both new and old study techniques brings to light more information pertaining to various product types, applications, end-use and important industry definition. The research on the Business Intelligence and Analytics market further validates other prime factors including investment feasibility, production capability, product pricing, production volume, demand and supply, import and export status to help business evangelists make the multi-dimensional marketing strategy more robust. Comprehensive data on the current and future business environment is showcased through self-explanatory infographics, charts, and tables and can be integrated with any business presentation.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Business Intelligence and Analytics in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Business Intelligence and Analytics in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Business Intelligence and Analytics?

