The Power of AI Adds Corporate Identity Colors to simpleshow Video Maker With a Click of a Button

The explainer video platform’s newest feature release introduces an intelligent illustration style that makes simpleshow video maker even more CI compliant.

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The explainer video platform, simpleshow , is known for the easy creation of explainer videos. With the introduction of a new smart illustration style, users can now create videos using a modern look that matches their corporate colors with the click of a button.

Dr. Sandra Böhrs, CMO of simpleshow, explains: “One of the main focuses of this year’s roadmap is to add more visual variety and CI conformity to simpleshow video maker. The ability to incorporate more CI elements improves brand recognition for our clients and allows them to elevate their creativity. We’ve made it easier than ever with an intelligent illustration style that automatically reflects the look and feel of their business.”

The new illustration style is a useful addition to the well-known black and white “classic” style. If the user chooses the new “clean” style, modern and clear illustrations with realistic proportions will help bring the video to life. The style is particularly intelligent because it automatically recognizes the type of illustration and balances up to four CI colors, even applying the color in the right places. Artificial intelligence handles all the hard work, making it easier than ever for simpleshow users.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way. The AI-powered SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, allows users to create professional explainer videos in more than 20 languages within just a few clicks. A magic that comes from years of experience in producing tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses, in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team caters to clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for the ability to provide simple, effective explanations.

