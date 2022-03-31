Submit Release
Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

The Central Florida Health Care Coalition installed the 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Executive Committee and Officers during the Annual Meeting.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Florida Health Care Coalition, Inc. d/b/a Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value announced and installed the 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Executive Committee and Officers during the Annual Meeting. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this meeting was held virtually.

The following individuals are the 2022–2023 Board of Directors members of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value, elected to this positions by the full employer membership:

- Ashley Bacot – Rosen Hotels & Resorts
- Raymond Bowman - MarineMax
- Beth Curran – Orange County (FL) Public Schools
- Jessica Mason – City of Orlando
- Rosa Novo – Miami-Dade Public Schools
- Angie O’Reilly – Florida Bankers Health Consortium
- Doug Peddie – Siemens Energy
- Patrick Peters - Orange County (FL) Government
- Kimberly Ramos – The Mosaic Company
- Heather Russo – The Walt Disney Company
- Ann-Marie Sharpe – City of Miami
- Mark Weinstein - Independent Colleges and Universities Benefits Association

The following individuals are the 2022–2023 Executive Committee members of the Board of Directors of the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value, elected to these positions by the Board of Directors:

- Board Chair (Officer) – Heather Russo – The Walt Disney Company
- Vice Chair (Officer) – Rosa Novo – Miami-Dade Public Schools
- Secretary/Treasurer (Officer) – Jessica Mason – City of Orlando
- At-Large Director – Kimberly Ramos – The Mosaic Company
- At-Large Director – Ann-Marie Sharpe – City of Miami
- Chief Executive Officer – Karen van Caulil – Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value

“We are pleased to welcome our new Board of Directors and Executive Committee members,” said the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value’s President and CEO Karen van Caulil. “Each member of this high-profile group brings a wealth of knowledge from the healthcare industry and will be a significant asset for achieving our mission.”

During the Annual Meeting, the Honorable Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor, was awarded the “Dr. Jack Mahoney Healthcare Hero Award” for his leadership in addressing systemic issues in the delivery and access of mental health services. A keynote presentation was delivered by Dr. Alan Balch, CEO of the Patient Advocate Foundation on what employers need to understand about how social determinants of health impact their employees’ health and wellbeing. Dr. van Caulil reviewed the organization’s 2021 Annual Report and 2022 Plan of Work which includes continued involvement with The Leapfrog Group patient safety initiatives, increased activity in health policy, and a significant focus on analyzing, understanding, and acting on the wealth of cost data coming available to the public this year.

About the Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value
The Florida Alliance for Healthcare Value is an employer-led research and education organization that brings together benefits leaders and healthcare stakeholders to develop and implement innovative improvements in healthcare cost, quality, transparency, and safety in Florida. For more information, please visit http://www.flhealthvalue.org/, or find the organization on Facebook, Twitter (@FLHealthValue) or LinkedIn.


Ashley Tait-Dinger
407-425-9500
Ashley@flhealthvalue.org

