Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Market 2022-2028 | Size, Shares, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Country Level Analysis, Latest Innovation

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils (HVO) commonly referred to as renewable diesel and Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) are produced via hydroprocessing of oils and fats. Hydroprocessing is an alternative process to esterification to produce diesel from biomass.HVO/HEFA are straight chain paraffinic hydrocarbons that are free of aromatics, oxygen and sulfur and have high cetane numbers. HEFA offers a number of benefits over FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Esters), such as reduced NOx emission, better storage stability, and better cold flow properties. Hence HEFA can typically be used in all diesel engines. Also, the use as an aviation (bio jet) fuel has been approved.

HVO can be produced from a wide variety of materials containing triglycerides and fatty acids. Within this range of materials, HVO is flexible in its feedstock requirements allowing the use of a wide range of low quality waste and residue materials still leading to production of hydrocarbon drop-in products. The key additional feedstock needed is hydrogen which today comes from a fossil source.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Market Are:

Neste

Diamond Green Diesel

UPM Biofuels

REG

Emerald Biofuels

Eni

World Energy

Total

ConocoPhillips

Preem

Repsol

Cepsa

NextChem(Maire Tecnimont)

Axens

Colabitoil

Haldor Topsoe

Ryze Renewables

BP

PetroBras

Nippon Oil

Segment by Type

Based on Ecofining Technology

Based on Co-Processing Technology

Other

Segment by Application

Vehicle

Generator

Industrial Power System

Other

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) market reports offers key study on the market position of the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

