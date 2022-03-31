Future Outlook of Stampings Market - Explore the 2022 to 2030 Trends, Industry Analysis, Application, Overview
The global stampings market was valued at US$ 201818.6 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights announced the addition of a statistical data titled as, Stampings market to its massive repository. Major regions of the world such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and India that are examined to understand the progress of global Stampings market in the near future. In addition, it provides extensive exploration of the various dynamic aspects of a business to understand their impact.
The global stampings market was valued at US$ 201818.6 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The usage of stamping in the manufacturing of car body panels, transmission components, and interior and external structural components is expected to stimulate the demand for stamping market. By 2029, the market is expected to be worth US$ 315405.6 Mn. Another factor is the presence of proper distribution channels, both online and offline, which plays a vital role in determining the growth of the global stampings market. . Offline distribution channels play a major role in helping the market participants reach the end-users. However, the growth of online distribution channel, especially online company e-commerce channels, is expected to help the companies reach the end-users directly, thereby limiting the role of other distributors.
Competitive Landscape:
Some of key players operating in the global stampings market are AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited, ACRO Building Systems, American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive, Clow Stamping Company, D&H Industries, Inc., Goshen Stamping Company, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode, Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Manor Tool & Manufacturing, Nelson-Miller.com, Sertec Group Ltd, Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc., WIEGEL TOOL WORKS, INC amongst others.
The global stampings market is bifurcated into agriculture, consumer goods, automotive, medical, construction, furniture, power transmission, material handling, electrical and electronics and others. Automotive segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 in the global stampings market, owing to rising implementation of technology in manufacturing components and body work across commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the market has considerable growth potential, predominantly due to the growth of the automotive and defence sector in countries such as India, China, Germany, the UK, Japan, amongst others. However, medical industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast years, owing to rising demand of miniaturization of devices.
Key Findings:
• Market definition of the market along with the analysis of various affecting factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
• Detailed research on the competitive landscape of global Stampings Market
• Assessment of micro and macro factors that are and will affect on the growth of the industry.
• A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Stampings market.
• Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications and end-users.
• It gives a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the market.
• analytical analysis of some significant economics facts
• Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.
Global Stampings Market
By Services
• Custom
• Standard
By Process
• Blanking
• Coining
• Bending
• Embossing
• Others
By Stamping Type
• Progressive Die Stamping
• Fourslide Stamping
• Transfer Die Stamping
• Deep Draw Stamping
• Others
By Industries
• Agriculture
• Consumer Goods
• Automotive
o OEM
o Aftermarket
• Medical
o Micro-miniature parts
o Insulin pumps
o Surgical Devices
o Others
• Construction
• Furniture
• Power Transmission
• Material Handling
• Electrical and Electronics
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
