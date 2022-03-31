Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2027 Industry Growth, Demand, Forecast, Analysis, Overview, Share

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

The Global personal care ingredients Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the personal care ingredients industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the personal care ingredients market along with crucial statistical data about the personal care ingredients market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, siHealth Ltd., a U.K.-based healthcare company, collaborated with BASF SE, which included an equity investment. This collaboration is expected to help BASF solely deliver satellite and optronic technologies to the global personal care industry. The collaboration is expected to extend the offerings of BASF and help in the development of new solutions.

The skincare segment held the largest market share of 39.2% in 2019. Increasing demand for anti-aging ingredients among elderly population for attaining rejuvenated skin is driving the utilization of personal care ingredients in skincare applications.

The conditioning polymers segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand among consumers for safe, multifunctional, and natural ingredients is expected to drive the conditional polymers segment in the near future.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019. Increasing interest of cosmetics companies in the region to replace synthetic ingredients with natural variants is contributing to the market in the region.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Personal Care Ingredients market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Personal Care Ingredients market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Personal Care Ingredients market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

