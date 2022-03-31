Digital Biomarkers Market Size Analysis 2022, Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Growth Opportunities & Restraint
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digital Biomarkers Market Status (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022E-2030F) by Region, Product Type & End-Use is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Biomarkers Market.
In terms of revenue, digital biomarkers market was valued at US$ 4521.62 Mn in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 25.67% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). . The major players operating in the Digital Biomarkers market include: AliveCor, Biospective Inc., ConnectedLife Health Pte Ltd, Fitbit LLC. , Happify Health, IXICO plc, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Neurotrack Technologies, Inc., Sonde Health, Inc., and Other Market Participants.
Which market aspects are illuminated in the report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Digital Biomarkers market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Digital Biomarkers market, the years measured and the study points.
Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.
Manufacture by region: This Global Digital Biomarkers report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets
Industry Trends
Digital biomarkers are recording of physiological and behavioral data which is collected and measured by using digital devices such as wearables, portables, implantable' and digestibles. The collected data is used to predict health-related outcomes of the patients. Digital biomarkers are increasingly being used for the treatment in therapeutic areas including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, sleep and movement diseases, diabetes, psychiatric diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases. Factors influencing the digital biomarkers market growth include growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing expenses on healthcare facilities, rising activities around development of drugs and rising geriatric population.
Increasing funding in the field of research and development is another factor which is significantly aiding for its market growth. Biomarkers are being increasingly used in the field of medicine, which has aided for improvement in diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of several areas of diseases. It can be used for identifying patients who are likely to respond to certain drugs or treatment options. This kind of diagnostics is more often used in combination with a drug, particularly for that disease. For example, the Oncomine Dx Target Test by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. which is used for biomarker testing of non-small cell lung cancer checks the eligibility of patients for ROZLYTREK (entrectinib). Thus, such factors are aiding for the digital biomarkers market growth.
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is now considered as a crucial approach that is supporting healthcare system during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This in turn is propelling the development and validation of digital biomarkers, which helps in identifying patients who are at risk for Covid-19, calculate disease progression as well continuously monitors disease symptoms, mainly using an individual’s device or a smartphone to collect data. For example, if fever can calculate the beginning of the virus, wearable devices with in-built thermometers are likely to be a useful tool in Covid-19 detection. Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a huge impact on the global digital biomarkers market growth.
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Digital Biomarkers Market feasible for long term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Teritorry that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Digital Biomarkers market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing factors driving the demand of Digital Biomarkers in next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Digital Biomarkers market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Digital Biomarkers Market?
Digital Biomarkers Market
Digital Biomarkers Market: By Offerings
• Products
• Wearables
• Mobile Apps
• Implantable
• Digestible
• Services
Digital Biomarkers Market: By End-User
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Payers
• Providers
• Individuals
Digital Biomarkers Market: By Application
• Respiratory
• Cardiovascular
• Neurodegenerative
• Mood and Behaviour
• Others
Digital Biomarkers Market: By Region
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, size and their forecast from 2022-2030.
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed insights on emerging regions with qualitative and quantitative information and fact
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long-term strategies
• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as Collaborations, mergers, and new product launches in the market
