Rayward Apparel Debuts Two New Sun Shirt Styles with Crescent City and Shoreline Collections
Rayward Apparel expands its lineup of high performance sun protective apparel with two additional styles of UV protective sun shirts.
We’ve really embraced the challenge of pairing performance with protection. Both new sun shirts prove that effective skin protection doesn’t have to sacrifice style, comfort or convenience!”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rayward Apparel is launching two new collections of UV protective sun shirts to expand their lineup of UPF-certified clothing and accessories. Both new shirt styles, dubbed the Crescent City Collection and Shoreline Collection, exceed UV protection rating requirements set forth by the Skin Cancer Foundation. This combination of protection and performance is consistent with Rayward Apparel’s mission to design performance apparel that reduces the wearer’s risk of sun damage and skin cancer by blocking UV rays. The new Crescent City and Shoreline collections of sun shirts are on sale now and available in both men’s and women’s styles.
— Devin Regan, CEO
“We are thrilled to share these new collections of sun shirts,” explains Devin Regan, CEO and Co-Founder of Rayward Apparel. “We’ve really embraced the challenge of pairing performance with protection. Both new sun shirts prove that effective skin protection doesn’t have to sacrifice style, comfort or convenience!”
The Crescent City collection, named after Rayward Apparel’s hometown in New Orleans, presents the brand’s lightest bamboo shirt to date. This ultra soft blend of bamboo viscose, cotton and spandex offers everyday comfort with all-day UV protection. The new Crescent City sun shirts are available in both short sleeve and long sleeve variations. These relaxed-fit bamboo sun shirts are lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking and, perhaps most importantly, certified at UPF 45. As a result, they provide excellent sun protection.
The Shoreline collection is Rayward Apparel’s first 100% polyester sun shirt. Because of this composition, it offers an ultra-lightweight option suitable for even the hottest of days. Certified at UPF 50+, the Shoreline sun shirt collection is quick-drying, moisture-wicking and abrasion resistant. This lightweight, relaxed fit sun shirt is available in short sleeve and long sleeve styles, making it suitable for all four seasons.
“Our goal is to continue expanding our lineup of high quality sun protection apparel,” adds Devin, who himself was diagnosed with melanoma in 2019. “We design our products to encourage people to do more outdoors, pushing themselves further and spending more time doing what they love. Still, the dangers of UV exposure need to be taken seriously. However, sheltering indoors and avoiding the sun is not the solution. The solution is UV protective clothing like our Crescent City and Shoreline collections of UPF-certified sun shirts.”
The expanded lineup of sun protection products helps Rayward Apparel achieve its mission: More Adventure. Less Exposure. This mission goes beyond clothing, exemplified by a dedication to fighting and preventing skin cancer. This includes donating 5% of profits to support the fight against skin cancer, for instance. This aligns Rayward Apparel with like-minded charities and organizations dedicated to researching, treating and preventing skin cancer.
About Rayward Apparel
Rayward Apparel believes that staying protected from the sun shouldn’t mean staying indoors. Likewise, sun safety shouldn’t mean compromising style, comfort or performance. Focused exclusively on providing UPF sun clothing, Rayward Apparel’s promise is simple: More Adventure. Less Exposure. Learn more at https://www.raywardapparel.com/
Devin Regan
Rayward Apparel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other