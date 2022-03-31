Smart Government Market Growth Factor & Industry Revenue Analysis Along with Key Players

Allied Market Research Logo

Smart government means the application of advanced technologies innovative policies and business models to address environmental, financial & service challenges

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is an extension of e-government, which applies communication, information, and effective technologies to all operational areas across multiple domains, process areas, and authorities to generate sustainable public value. The smart government market is categorized by the existence of numerous well-established and highly competitive market entities. These entities implement various strategies such as business acquisition, expansion, collaboration, partnership and technology development to gain competitive advantage and defend their market share. The market is also characterized by growth in R&D activities in recent years. The smart government market is projected to showcase remarkable growth in the coming years.

Major players analyzed include Amazon Web Services, Inc., ABB Ltd., Avaya Inc., Capgemini S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and UTI Group.

Rise in demand for smart technologies and digital mediums have attributed to high adoption of technological developments such as application development in the government sector. This has led to increased investments in smart government technologies, which, in turn, is expected to be a major driver for the smart government market.

However, increase in sophistication of threats is expected to augment the impact of cyber-attacks in smart infrastructure, which is projected to be a major restraint for the smart government market. In addition, issues related to data privacy and data breach are also projected to restrain the market growth.

Moreover, increased revenue opportunities for the IT sector by working in collaboration with the government, aiding in smart governance is an opportunistic factor for entities functioning in the target market during the forecast period.

Use of technological communication devices, such as computers and Internet to provide public services to citizens in a country is known as e-government. Ultimate benefit of electronic government is to offer a portfolio of public services to residents in a well-organized and cost-effective manner. It permits for government transparency, as it allows public to be informed about what the government is working on as well as the policies they are trying to implement.

Advancements in science and technology increase the frequency of cybercrime. It is a threat to transactions accomplished between governments and public within the E-governance methodology. There is always a risk of private data theft of citizens stored in government sites. Cybercrime is a serious issue; a breach of data can make public lose confidence in government’s ability to govern people. Moreover, there are some opponents of E-government that argue that online governmental transparency is suspicious because it is maintained by government themselves.

