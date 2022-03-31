Spider Silk Market Research Methodology, Share, Growth, Revenue, Forecast and Business Opportunities by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high resilient synthetic fiber and rising demand for biofabrics are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spider silk market size reached USD 1.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high resilient synthetic fiber and biofabrics is expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.Petrochemicals are products of petroleum from which different types of fibers, such as nylon, polyester, and acrylic are prepared. Currently, the most common manufactured fibers are petroleum-based, but most of these fibers are non-biodegradable and cause pollution during manufacturing. In addition, these fibers absorb very little moisture and therefore, stick to the body while sweating in warm environments. This is leading to rising demand for more eco-friendly, resilient, and comfortable fibers, contributing to increasing demand for highly resilient synthetic fibers, such as spider silk. Furthermore, increasing demand for biofabrics is expected to contribute to market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The spider silk Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global spider silk market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global spider silk market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the spider silk market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/942

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Genetically modified silkworm segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in research to develop genetically modified silkworms, which can produce spider silk for commercial purposes.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to high biocompatibility and unique potential of spider silk for a wide range of medical applications.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global spider silk market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing spider silk products, such as Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., Bolt Threads, Inc., Technology Holding LLC, and Spidey Tek, Inc, among others, in the region.

In May 2020, Seevix Material Sciences Ltd., which develops and manufactures SVX synthetic spider silk, announced to use its proprietary technology to create disposable and safe filters with high capture and inactivation, to neutralize COVID-19 and other coronaviruses efficiently. The filter can create thousands of virus-specific binding sites based on specific peptide sequences, which can bind to SARS-CoV2 particles and integrate them into SVX fibers, to immobilize viral particles and prevent their spread. Binding peptides can rapidly adapt to different viruses and mutant virus strains.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the spider silk market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the spider silk market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the spider silk market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads, Inc., Spiber, Inc., Seevix Material Sciences Ltd., Inspidere BV, Technology Holding LLC, Spintex Engineering Ltd., Spiber Technologies AB, Spidey Tek, Inc., and Xampla Ltd.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/942

Emergen Research has segmented the global spider silk market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

Genetically Modified E-coli Fermentation

Genetically Modified Silkworm

Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Defense

Healthcare

Textile

Others

The Global spider silk Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the spider silk market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/942

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the spider silk market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the spider silk market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the spider silk market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global spider silk Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/942

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Cold Plasma Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-plasma-market

Carbon Nanotube Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-nanotube-market

Polylactic Acid Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polylactic-acid-market

Silicon Wafer Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-wafer-market

Graphene Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graphene-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.