Hookah Tobacco Market Analyzed By Business Growth, Development Factors, and Future Prospects 2030

Growing popularity for theme based bar, café, availability of numerous flavor & increasing consumer base are likely to drive the growth of hookah tobacco market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hookah tobacco is tobacco smoked with a hookah or waterpipe. It is also known as maassel, waterpipe tobacco, argileh, or nargileh. It comes in different flavors such as mint, apple, cherry, coconut, chocolate, cappuccino, licorice, and watermelon. Hookah tobacco is a syrupy kind of tobacco in molasses used by a pipe or a hookah and is available in numerous ways. Hookah tobacco is generally consumed for its relaxing and energizing effect. It is gaining popularity because of the emerging culture of theme based café and the growing inclination of consumers toward its flavored consumption.The hookah tobacco market size is expected to reach $1,696.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.The market for hookah tobacco has migrated from developed countries to developing economies including India, Africa, Indonesia, and Iran. Growing popularity for theme based bar and café, availability of numerous flavors and increasing consumer base are likely to drive the growth of the hookah tobacco market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7028 The crisis of COVID-19 threatens the hookah tobacco industry. Sales in the first quarter were disappointing and some establishments had to shut their businesses. Although many businesses saw a decline in consumer demand as a result of the COVID19 crisis, the tobacco market is likely to emerge undaunted and develop significantly. With the stringent COVID-19 implications by the government, barred the gathering of consumers in public, the consumption of hookah tobacco at bars, restaurants, and cafes had declined due to the temporary closure of operation. The decreased sale has led to a decline in revenue for the industry.According to the hookah tobacco market analysis, the market segmented into flavor, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of flavor, the market is categorized into fruits, mint, chocolate and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into, bars and cafes, specialty stores, online and others. By age group, market is categorized into, below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years and above 50 years. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7028 Key Findings Of The StudyThe hookah tobacco market size was valued at $824.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,696.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.By flavor, the fruits segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the online segment was valued at $87.8 million, accounting for 10.6% of the global hookah tobacco market share.By age group, the above 50 year segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.In 2020, the China was the most prominent market in Asia Pacific, and is projected to reach $219.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.The players operating in the hookah tobacco industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The players operating in the hookah tobacco industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Japan Tobacco, Inc., Alzawrae Industrial Company, Metco Ltd, Al Fakher Tobacco Trading LLC, Cloud Tobacco, Inc., Mujeebsons, Fumari, Inc., Haze Tobacco, LLC, Al Andalus Flavoured Tobacco & Molasses Co. LLC and Social Smoke, Inc. 