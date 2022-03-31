Let’s gooooooo, bridge painteers! Work underway to paint West Virginia Turnpike Chuck Yeager Bridge

Page Content

Contractors have begun rigging work for a new blue and gold paint job on the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge on the West Virginia Turnpike. In June 2021, Southern Road and Bridge LLC was awarded a contract for $16,267,273.80 to completely repaint both northbound and southbound spans of the bridge. The winning bid was 11 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate for the project. In honor of Yeager, a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially break the sound barrier, the decision was made to paint the bridges in blue and gold. “The Yeager Bridge is an iconic bridge entering the Kanawha Valley on the West Virginia Turnpike and it is in desperate need of a full painting,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “The West Virginia Parkways Authority is proud that Gov. Jim Justice had the vision to honor Yeager, who is one of the greatest West Virginians of all time, by painting this bridge in the official state colors of gold and blue. Not only will this help improve the overall condition and appearance of the bridges, but it is also a simple, yet classy gesture to honor this great West Virginian.” The southern span of the bridge was built in 1952 as part of the original alignment of the West Virginia Turnpike. The northbound bridge was built in 1980. Plans call for the southbound bridge to be painted blue and the northbound span to be painted gold. Through December 2022, contractors plan to clean and paint the steelwork below the bridge decks. The work will require intermittent lane closures on US 60 and WV 61. Beginning in January 2023, contractors plan to tackle the main bridge trusses above the bridge decks. Plans call for painting both bridges at the same time. Painting is expected to be complete in June 2023.​​