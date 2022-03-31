Isobutanol Market Size Is Projected to Reach $ 1.56 Billion by 2027 | Latest Trend & Growing Demand in Chemical Industry

Reports And Data

The growing application in paints & coatings and growing demand for manufacturing in various chemical intermediates are driving the need for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Isobutanol market is forecast to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for isobutanol through diverse end-use industries, including oil & gas and chemical intermediates, is anticipated to enhance its production over the forecast period. Isobutanol's introduction as a synthetic medium for the development of isobutyl esters has also led to market penetration. Isobutanol-associated intrinsic characteristics such as medium volatility and minimal miscibility are considered to be favorable for market growth.

Overall, the production of effective and advanced technologies, increased demand from the paint and coating industries, building and automobile industries, increased packaged food industries in various developed countries, booming pharmaceutical industries and advantageous isobutanol properties such as medium flexibility, minimal miscibility, enhanced gloss and flow and prevented blushing are among the prime growth drivers for the market. Additionally, the marketing of bio-isobutanol manufacturing through biological fermentation expanded isobutene acceptance for use in newer vertical industrial economies, and developing economies such as China, India, and others will create new prospects for the global isobutanol industry.

Fluctuations in the price of crude oil are likely to impede the potential demand for petroleum-derived goods. Extensive R&D by some of the primary industry players has led to isobutanol development being commercialized by biological fermentation that could be used in jet fuel. The product is used for low carbon emissions and safer burning in green jet-fuel. Since the higher energy content, isobutanol, as a biofuel, is favored to ethanol and follows EPA pollution goals.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include -

BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Toray, Fitesa, Formosa Plastics Corp., Oxea GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Perstorp Holding AB and Sasol Ltd. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Chemical intermediates were the leading product group and constituted 46.54% of the overall value of the industry in 2019. Due to the rapid development of the petrochemical industry, especially in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to gain market share in the coming years.

The fastest growth of 6.6% from 2019 to 2027 is anticipated for bio-based isobutanol. Rising environmental and toxicity issues coupled with high selling levels of bio-based isobutanol at lower prices, can be due to demand for the chemical. Bio-based isobutanol is widely used in low carbon emissions and cleaner-burning green jet fuels.

The APAC is expected to intensify with an estimated 6.4% CAGR, due to the booming oil & gas industry, the demand in emerging nations such as China and India is rising. The government has taken steps for urbanization, and industrialization has led to the rapid growth of the production sector in the country, which will have a significant impact on regional growth.

Established North American and European markets are distinguished by changing customer interest to environmentally friendly products and a tight regulatory system for the manufacture of various petrochemical products.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Green Coatings Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

