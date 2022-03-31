Green Coatings Market Demand to Expected to Reach USD 219.24 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2027 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

An increase in the demand for waterborne and powder technologies for the replacement of solvent-borne coatings are driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Green Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 219.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is finding applications in the developed as well as developing nations owing to the increasing environmental regulations. The continuous growth in concern regarding the impact of the volatile organic compounds on the environment has led environment agencies to force manufacturers to reduce their VOC content in their product. Thus, there is an increase in demand for green coatings from end-users.

The increasing application of these types of coatings in architecture is also encouraging demand. Major factors encouraging the growth of the market in developing nations are increasing government support for the extension of urban development and a rise in the standard of living, which in turn increases the demand for safe and comfortable living and rising population. Factors affecting the green coatings are the rising price for raw material, and their volatility is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the raw material industry of the green coating market is on the verge of consolidation that intensify the bargaining power of suppliers and affects the market growth negatively.

The Asia Pacific region will experience the fastest CAGR due to increased government involvement for the development and beautification of infrastructure, which will positively impact market growth. India, China, and Japan are significantly contributing to the increasing demand of the market in the region.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - PPG Industries, BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V., Kansai Paint Company Limited, The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., Arkema SA, Asian Paints Limited, and Evonik Industries, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Waterborne coatings are forecasted to hold a market share of 72.9% in the year 2027. These types of coatings are beneficial to the environment. It meets the United States and European regulations regarding volatile organic compound (VOC) emission. Waterborne coatings produce VOC content of fewer than 3.5 pounds per gallon.

Auto manufacturers, for the past few years, are switching to paints with lower VOCs in an effort to ensure worker safety as well as reduce the environmental effects of the coatings. While the EPA regulates the level of VOC from the automotive manufacturing industries and auto body shops, there are still no federal standards or regulations that can regard the paint product themselves as "low-VOC."

A large number of non-profit organizations such as Greenguard and Green Seal, which conduct thorough evaluations and award "green labels" to manufacturers that pass their stringent guidelines.

In China, the Volatile organic compounds (VOC) legislation for wood coatings is propelling the demand for conversion from solvent-borne Nitrocellulose (N.C.) or P.U. Technology to U.V. technology and waterborne. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the coming years.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Green Coatings Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder

Water-Borne

UV-cured coatings

High-solids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Coatings

Wood Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

