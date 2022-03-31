Single-Use Sterile Devices Market Growth Analysis 2022 Top Manufacturer, Trends, Key Challenges & Business Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest survey on Single-Use Sterile Devices Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Single-Use Sterile Devices to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecasted till 2030*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Single-Use Sterile Devices market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump.
The single –use sterile devices market was estimated to be US$ 1159.67 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the single –use sterile devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 5381.71 million by 2030.. The major players operating in the Single-Use Sterile Devices market include: Boston Scientific, Ambu A/S, Xenco Medical, Aesculap, Evexar Medical, Kolplast Group , Medesign ,Olberon Medical Innovations , BD, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, VanishPoint, Medtronic, Opticlar Vision , Parburch Medical Developments , Shenzhen Tianlang Medical Equipment and other market participants.
Industry Trends
Increasing demand for pre-sterilized surgical devices at hospitals and clinics because of the desire to control risk factors associated with Covid-19 at hospitals and reduce the possibility of bacterial co-infections. In the context of Covid-19, sterile-packaged technologies for complex, invasive surgeries have found a significant increase in demand. This is especially true for spine surgery, which accounts for some of the longest and highest risk procedures for surgical site infections.
Category Insights
The product segment cab be segregated into syringe needles, prophylaxis cups and brushes, single-use scopes, nasal prongs, infusion pump and giving sets and accessories, gloves, examination or surgical, orthodontic brackets and others (prophylaxis angles, saliva ejectors, high-volume evacuator tips, and air/water syringe tips, etc.). The single-use scope is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the next eight years. The single-use bronchoscope (Boston Scientific’s new EXALT Model B single-use Bronchoscope) was primarily designed and optimized for bedside procedures and features suction capabilities and the usage found a familiar feel that can be generally found in reusable models. They are mainly offered by a sterile single-use device.
Single –Use Sterile Devices Market:
Single-Use Sterile Devices Market : By Product
• Syringe Needles
• Prophylaxis cups and brushes
• Single-Use Scopes
• Nasal Prongs
• Infusion pump and giving sets and accessories
• Gloves, examination or surgical
• Orthodontic brackets
• Others (prophylaxis angles, saliva ejectors, high-volume evacuator tips,and air/water syringe tips, etc.)
Single-Use Sterile Devices Market : By Application
• Covid-19
• Surgical Site Infections
• Others
Single-Use Sterile Devices Market : By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
Single-Use Sterile Devices Market : By End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
Single-Use Sterile Devices Market : By Region
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here