Cosmetic Pigments Market Share, Growth, Size 2022 Global Leading Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers, Opportunities
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Cosmetic Pigments Market.
Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=926
The cosmetic pigments market was estimated to be US$ 608.21 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the cosmetic pigments market is anticipated to reach US$ 1134.19 million by 2030.. The major players operating in the Cosmetic Pigments market include: Neelikon, Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, ECKART , Sudarshan , Kobo Products , Clariant, Geotech and other market participants.
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2022-2030
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Cosmetic Pigments
• Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=926
Industry Trends
Increasing urbanization, rising disposable income along with changing lifestyle has resulted favourable demand for cosmetic products. This in turn have resulted the growth of cosmetic pigments in the recent past and is expected to continue a similar trend over the forecast period.
Application Insights
Foundation segment accounted the largest share in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest growth over the next eight years. Sheer is the most transparent type and contains the least amount of pigment. It will not hide discolorations on the skin but can reduce the contrast between the discoloration and the rest of the skin tone. Products with sheer coverage have less than five percent pigment. Light type can cover unevenness and slight blotchiness, but is not opaque enough to cover freckles. Products with light coverage have five to ten percent pigment. Medium coverage can cover freckles, discolorations, blotchiness, spots and red marks left by pimples. Products with medium coverage have ten to fifteen percent pigment. Full coverage is very opaque, and used to cover birthmarks, vitiligo, hyperpigmentation and scars. It is sometimes known as corrective or camouflage make-up. Products with full or high coverage contain over 15% pigment. The pigments used are Titanium Dioxide in the Anatase or Rutile crystal form (occasionally Zinc Oxide) combined with various combinations of black, umber, or russet iron oxides, depending on the desired shade. The amount of coverage is primarily determined by the amount of Titanium Dioxide in the formulation. The pigments are usually dispersed in the oil phase using a roto stator mill and an oil soluble dispersing agent prior to the water phase addition.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Cosmetic Pigments Market:
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Composition
• Organic
• Inorganic
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Type
• Special Effect Pigments
• Surface-Treated Pigments
• Nano Pigments
• Others
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Application
• Lipstick
• Foundation
• Nail polish
• Hair Coloring
• Others
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Region
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
Purchase the latest in-depth Cosmetic Pigments Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=926
Cosmetic Pigments Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030
Cosmetic Pigments research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 8 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Cosmetic Pigments industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Cosmetic Pigments which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.
What to Expect from this Report On Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market:
1. A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market.
2. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.
3. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market.
4. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?
5. Complete research on the overall development within the Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Express Delivery Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Express-Delivery-Market-by-Regional-Coverage-2021-%E2%80%93-2029-808
Reusable Shipping Boxes Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Reusable-Shipping-Boxes-Market-2019-2027-654
Outdoor Noise Barriers Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Outdoor-Noise-Barriers-Market%C2%A0-620
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=926
The cosmetic pigments market was estimated to be US$ 608.21 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the cosmetic pigments market is anticipated to reach US$ 1134.19 million by 2030.. The major players operating in the Cosmetic Pigments market include: Neelikon, Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, ECKART , Sudarshan , Kobo Products , Clariant, Geotech and other market participants.
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2022-2030
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Cosmetic Pigments
• Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=926
Industry Trends
Increasing urbanization, rising disposable income along with changing lifestyle has resulted favourable demand for cosmetic products. This in turn have resulted the growth of cosmetic pigments in the recent past and is expected to continue a similar trend over the forecast period.
Application Insights
Foundation segment accounted the largest share in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest growth over the next eight years. Sheer is the most transparent type and contains the least amount of pigment. It will not hide discolorations on the skin but can reduce the contrast between the discoloration and the rest of the skin tone. Products with sheer coverage have less than five percent pigment. Light type can cover unevenness and slight blotchiness, but is not opaque enough to cover freckles. Products with light coverage have five to ten percent pigment. Medium coverage can cover freckles, discolorations, blotchiness, spots and red marks left by pimples. Products with medium coverage have ten to fifteen percent pigment. Full coverage is very opaque, and used to cover birthmarks, vitiligo, hyperpigmentation and scars. It is sometimes known as corrective or camouflage make-up. Products with full or high coverage contain over 15% pigment. The pigments used are Titanium Dioxide in the Anatase or Rutile crystal form (occasionally Zinc Oxide) combined with various combinations of black, umber, or russet iron oxides, depending on the desired shade. The amount of coverage is primarily determined by the amount of Titanium Dioxide in the formulation. The pigments are usually dispersed in the oil phase using a roto stator mill and an oil soluble dispersing agent prior to the water phase addition.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Cosmetic Pigments Market:
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Composition
• Organic
• Inorganic
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Type
• Special Effect Pigments
• Surface-Treated Pigments
• Nano Pigments
• Others
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Application
• Lipstick
• Foundation
• Nail polish
• Hair Coloring
• Others
Cosmetic Pigments Market : By Region
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
Purchase the latest in-depth Cosmetic Pigments Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=926
Cosmetic Pigments Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030
Cosmetic Pigments research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 8 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Cosmetic Pigments industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Cosmetic Pigments which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.
What to Expect from this Report On Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market:
1. A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market.
2. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.
3. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market.
4. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?
5. Complete research on the overall development within the Worldwide Cosmetic Pigments Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Express Delivery Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Express-Delivery-Market-by-Regional-Coverage-2021-%E2%80%93-2029-808
Reusable Shipping Boxes Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Reusable-Shipping-Boxes-Market-2019-2027-654
Outdoor Noise Barriers Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Outdoor-Noise-Barriers-Market%C2%A0-620
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com