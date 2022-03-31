Bisphenol A Market Growth, Share, Demand, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for epoxy resins to produce high-performance coating products is a significant factor driving revenue growth of global bisphenol A market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bisphenol A market size is expected to reach USD 30.52 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Bisphenol A (BPA) is attributed to increase demand for polycarbonates in automotive manufacturing. A significant volume of BPA produced worldwide is consumed in manufacturing of polycarbonate plastic, which is widely used in various end-use industries, including automotive, due to its enhanced thermal resistance and impact resistance. Use of polycarbonate plastic in automotive manufacturing is primarily due to growing demand for lightweight vehicles to improve fuel-efficiency. In addition, such vehicles can be easily stopped on brake application, resulting in reduced collision and safer driving experience. A typical automotive comprises polycarbonate plastic in numerous forms, such as injection molded polycarbonate (displaced glass and headlights), in combination with polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) polymers (automotive interior and under-the-bonnet uses). Use of polycarbonate also delivers better dimensional stability, excellent scratch resistance, and enhanced aesthetics to automotive.

The Bisphenol A market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2019, LOTTE Chemical entered into a strategic agreement with GS Energy to invest in petrochemical business. As part of this strategic joint venture, investment was made for construction of production facility to produce 200,000 tons of bisphenol A among other chemicals.

By application, the epoxy resin segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate over forecast period. Major benefits offered by epoxy resins include easy processing, better adhesive property, and low shrinkage while curing. In addition, epoxy resins possess excellent resistance to corrosion, heat, and water/moisture. Bisphenol A based epoxy resins are extensively used in paint and coating applications.

By industry vertical, the electronics segment contributed to significant revenue share in 2020. Polycarbonates produced from bisphenol A are used to produce DVDs and hard disks and enable electronics companies to offer innovate digital technology solutions. Ina addition, better resistance and excellent light transmission of polycarbonates has also enabled versatility in longevity and design of electronic equipment that need LED lighting.

Bisphenol A (BPA) market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period attributed to increase in sales of electric vehicles and growing demand for packaged food & beverages as well as water. In addition, growing demand consumer electronic goods has led to increase in use of bisphenol A for epoxy resins. These factors are driving market growth in the region.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

LG Chem Ltd., Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin Limited, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Samyang Holdings Corporation.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bisphenol A market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epoxy Resins

Polycarbonate Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Flame Retardants

Polysulfone Resins

Polyacrylate

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Paints & Coatings

Packaging

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Bisphenol A market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Bisphenol A market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Bisphenol A market.

