Top-Rated Cybersecurity Firm to Offer Free Cyber Risk Assessment to Startups
Does your business' security match up with competitors? This cybersecurity consultancy is looking to raise the bar for SMBs across North America.
We’re committed to helping businesses become better prepared against cyber threats – especially smaller businesses with more at stake.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting now, SaaS startups and small- to mid-sized enterprises across North America can evaluate their level of protection against cyberattacks with a free Cyber Risk Assessment, performed at no cost by Canadian-based cybersecurity company IRM Consulting & Advisory. This Cyber Risk Assessment helps organizations identify any vulnerabilities that could lead to a data breach or exposure to a cyber attack.
— Victoria Arkhurst
“With cybercrimes on the rise over the past few years, companies are now at an even greater risk of falling victim to hackers,” says Victoria Arkhurst, Managing Partner at IRM Consulting & Advisory. “Having a robust cybersecurity plan simplifies risk management for your business, and that process starts with a thorough evaluation of your current prevention [program].”
Indeed, recent research shows that corporate cyber attacks increased more than 50% from 2020 to 2021, adding urgency to the ongoing cybersecurity struggles that organizations face.
For small- and mid-sized businesses (or SMBs), however, cyber threats are becoming increasingly problematic. According to a 2021 cybersecurity study from Accenture, 43% of all cyber attacks target smaller organizations, of whom only 14% are equipped to defend themselves.
It’s no wonder then why 61% of SMBs have suffered at least one cyber attack in the last 12 months.
And as the average cost of a single data breach soars to $200,000 for small and medium enterprises, lean businesses and startups are susceptible not only to financial fiascos, but also ruined reputations.
That’s where IRM Consulting & Advisory is hoping to help by offering their cyber risk assessment to qualifying companies at no cost.
“We’re committed to helping businesses become better prepared against cyber threats – especially smaller businesses with more at stake,” Ms. Arkhurst adds. “This free assessment brings you one step closer.”
The assessment is conducted by the consultancy’s team of cybersecurity experts, who apply decades of risk prevention experience to provide personalized recommendations tailored to your business’ goals and strategy.
While non-invasive and contactless, due to the assessment’s specialized nature, only companies that meet certain criteria are eligible to receive this free cybersecurity service.
To find out if your business qualifies for this free cyber risk assessment, start by completing this Cyber Risk Readiness Questionnaire. Upon completion, a security expert will analyze your situation and review the results with you to help you see how your security posture compares to your competitors.
To learn more, visit irmcon.com.
About IRM Consulting & Advisory
IRM Consulting & Advisory is a boutique Cybersecurity Consulting and Advisory firm providing services and solutions to Fintech, Health Technology and SaaS Companies to help them create a competitive advantage by building secure products for customers. As your Trusted Advisor, we can help you build secure Products & Services, protect your Customer data and internal information assets and help you achieve and sustain industry standards and certifications such as SOC2, ISO27001, NIST 800-53, CIS Top 20, OWASP Top 10 and CSA STAR Level Certifications, Data Security & Privacy Regulations and more. IRM Consulting & Advisory understands that choosing the right partner for your cybersecurity program gives your business a competitive advantage, reduces unforeseen costs and builds Trust in your Customers.
