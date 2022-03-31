Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Growth, Overview, Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 72.69 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (IBAT) market size is expected to reach USD 125.74 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rising need for improvement of security and safety in intelligent buildings is driving intelligent building automation technologies market revenue growth. IBAT accentuates a multidisciplinary effort to integrate and optimize the building structures, systems, services, and management in order to create a cost effective and environment-friendly product for the occupants. It provides a flexible, effective, comfortable and secure environment to the owner, operator, and occupant. It offers different kind of smart technologies to ensure the user’s safety and convenience such as functionality checks and detector service for fire and life safety, utility monitoring (electricity/water/gas/oil) for preventing accidents, lighting back-up generation, and others. IBAT is experiencing high demand in international market owing to this.

The latest report titled ‘Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2021, Azbil Corporation announced development of new digital solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data. The company is receiving the support of Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to boost growth of smart city projects in Singapore. This project is expected to drive IBAT market revenue growth in Singapore.

Hardware segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing demand for various hardware equipment, such as actuators, sensors, controllers, and others. Multi-layered smart hardware solutions ensure high quality of service and cost-reduction by reducing energy consumption. It also helps in managing Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems through automated control.

Commercial segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid adoption of IBAT solutions in large commercial sites. Demand for IBAT systems is growing rapidly among various sites, including industrial zones, shopping malls, offices, and seaports owing to its cost and energy efficiency. Moreover, deployment of intelligent building solution in such commercial areas help in improving spatial management and overall maintenance.

Security systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to continuous advancement of security system products, such as building and elevator access control, and closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs). This helps in reducing the risk of damage or loss of property.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell, Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Ingersoll Rand.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented global intelligent building automation technologies market on the basis of type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Service

Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Facility Management Systems

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

