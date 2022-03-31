Global Online Game Market Size 2022 | Growing CAGR of 12.3% By 2027 | Industry Share, Emerging Growth, Key Factors, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Future Technologies, Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2027

Online games refer to games that are played over some form of computer network, most often the Internet. Online games can range from simple text-based games to games incorporating complex graphics and virtual worlds populated by many players simultaneously. Online Game can be classified into Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO), Simulation Games, Action/Adventure, Strategy Games, Sports Games, Role-Playing (RPG) and Educational Games types. The revenue share of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) segment is growing fast and took up about 28% of the global market share in 2019. Based on Age Group, the market is segmented into 18-25 years old, 26-35 years old, 36-45 years old, Above 45 years old and Below 18 years old. 18-25 years old and 26-35 years old are two major consumer groups .

The Online Game Market provides vital information about the global, regional, and top companies, such as Online Game market share analysis, winning strategies, latest developments, and financials. Aside from giving information on the top participants in the Online Game market, the study also recalculates the influence of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that may have an impact on the Online Game market’s development. The report begins with an overview of the industrial chain structure, followed by a description of the increasing trend. Furthermore, the study examines market size and predictions for several geographic areas, kinds, and end-use sectors. Identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats results in fact-based analysis, new insights, increased revenue, historical data, and predicting new ideas.

The Online Game market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. The Online Game Market key insights have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with the attractiveness of the market has been presented by sales, revenue, distribution channel, product type, and region.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the online game industry, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea show high potential in the market growth.

United States is the second largest market of online game industry.

Key players in the market are Tencent, Sony, Microsoft, NetEase Games, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, NEXON, Sega, Bandai Namco, Nintendo, Square Enix, Ubisoft, NCSoft, Zynga, etc. Top 5 players occupied more than 55% market share in 2019. Tencent is the largest market player.



The global Online Game market size is projected to reach US$ 242340 million by 2027, from US$ 107530 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2027.

Online Game Market study also includes attractiveness analysis of type, application and regions which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market. Geographical and demographic data on the global Online Game market aims to determine the characteristics manufacturers need to include to meet the dynamics of the current market. The survey then deepens the best international players in the industry. This helps collect statistics on the revenue, products, growth, and other aspects of large companies.

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Online Game market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Online Game industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

The scope of the report includes worldwide and regional markets, as well as a complete analysis of the market’s overall development prospects. It also highlights the global marketplace’s broad competitive environment. This research also includes an overview of leading companies, including the most recent effective marketing techniques, market contributions, and present and historical context. The Online Game Market is is segmented by product type and end-user industry/application. Growth across segments is used to identify the many growth factors that are predicted to dominate the market as a whole, as well as to design diverse tactics to distinguish between key applications and target markets.

- Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO)

- Simulation Games

- Action/Adventure

- Strategy Games

- Sports Games

- Role-Playing (RPG)

- Educational Games

- Below 18 years old

- 18-25 years old

- 26-35 years old

- 36-45 years old

- Above 45 years old

The research report provides an analysis of the various factors driving the markets growth. It creates trends, constraints and impulses that change the market in a positive or negative direction. This section also discusses the various segments and applications that could affect the future market. The report includes a comprehensive boundary condition assessment that compares drivers and provides strategic planning.

Global and country analyses are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

Regionally, the Online Game Market is clubbed into,

- North America [US, Canada, Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and local enterprises from various nations. Mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations, as well as new product development, are emphasised as strategic strategies utilised by major firms to boost customer brand awareness. The market’s leading businesses invest extensively in research and development to increase the effectiveness of their products and eliminate negative effects.

- Microsoft

- Nintendo

- Sony

- Tencent

- Activision Blizzard

- Sega

- Electronic Arts

- Apple

- Ubisoft

- Zynga

- Square Enix

- NetEase Games

- NEXON

- NCSoft

- Bandai Namco Holdings

This report provides an analytical representation of the global Online Game Market, current trends, and future projections in order to discover prospective investment possibilities. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global Online Game market share, as well as data on major drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The study provides a complete market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will evolve in the next years.

The Online Game Market study includes data on market size, price trends, and emerging growth, as well as a comprehension of industry features that can lead to profitable prospects for new entrants and established organisations. This study examines the market's primary drivers and constraints in depth. The market trends discussed in the studies will influence the market's future orientation. The research also contains a complete analysis of the accomplishments of the worldwide market's leading players. It also discusses crucial market trends that are likely to be beneficial. The study report's purpose is to offer a fair and truthful picture of the situation.

The collection and analysis of the base year data was performed using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and forecasted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important success factors in market reporting are market share analysis and trend analysis. The main research methods are data mining, data triangulation and preliminary analysis and validation (industry experts) of the impact of data fluctuations on the market. In addition, the data model includes vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, industry positioning grid, enterprise operation analysis, metrics, top-down analysis, and vendor analysis.

