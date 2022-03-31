At A CAGR of 4.0%, Watch Market Size Expected to Reach USD 85.00 Billion in 2028

Watch Market

Technological advancements in watches are expected to continue to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global watch market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed to factors such as changing lifestyle, improvements in standard of living and rising health conscious populace. Increasing demand for convenience, and going coronavirus pandemic, rising presence for online shopping, and increasing inclination towards veganism and organic and basic food products are fueling global market growth.

The global watch market size is expected to reach USD 85.00 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rise in the disposable income of the working population and launch of new, more advanced, and innovative products in the market and increasing focus on wearable devices with features that enable monitoring a variety of aspects and functionalities.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the leading market players are listed below: Rolex SA, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Fossil Group, Inc., Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., Titan Company Limited, Apple Inc., Seiko Holdings Corporation, The Swatch Group Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Movado.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Luxury Watches

• Smart Watches

• Fitness Watches

• Others

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Quartz Watches

• Mechanical Watches

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Online

• Multi Brand store

• Hypermarket / Supermarket

Watch Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

