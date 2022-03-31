ePRO, e-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market size to Register Robust Growth Rate During 2022 - 2030

Advancements in technology in the healthcare sector have increased the adoption of new technologies for clinical trials.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "ePRO, e-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market by Solution Type (eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments), EPROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), and E-Patient Diaries), Modality Type (Computer, and Mobile Devices (Smartphones and Tablets)), and Application (Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Medical Device Manufacturers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Advancements in technology in the healthcare sector have increased the adoption of new technologies for clinical trials. For example, Electronic Patient Diaries (E-Patient Diaries), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA), etc. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) uses mobile technology like tablets, smartphones, and personal computers to allow clinicians, patients, and their caregivers to report outcomes directly. It provides highly accurate data that gives a better understanding of patients' experience in clinical trials. E-diary or electronic patient diary or tools is useful in disease treatment or clinical trials to measure treatment compliance or evaluate the patient condition.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Major players analyzed include Bracket Global LLC, CRF Health, Inc., ERT Clinical, Medidata Solutions, Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Health Diary, Inc., ICON plc, PAREXEL International Corporation, OmniComm Systems, Inc., Kayentis, SAS, Others.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ePRO, e-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers ePRO, e-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ePRO, e-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market growth.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

