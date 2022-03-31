Immunity Boosting Food Market Expected to Show Significant Growth till 2030 owing to boom in the Food Industry

Rise in consumer awareness about probiotics, growing number of health-conscious consumers and surge in number of chronic diseases and pandemics drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunity Boosting Food Market generated $21.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Immunity boosting food is extracted from natural ingredients that are easily available in the market. Immunity boosting food help in the treatment of various diseases. These food can be consumed by both kids and adults.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements in the manufacture of immunity boosting food, and rapidly growing elderly population are the primary drivers of growth in this market. The growing demand for immunity boosting food has resulted in increased investment in R&D to investigate new applications for immunity boosting food. The high cost of raw materials and lack of awareness among consumers, on the other hand, are significant factors that are expected to limit the market's growth to some extent.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global immunity boosting food market based on product, nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the adults segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the infants and children segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographic expansions are the primary strategies employed by market players. The key players in the global immunity boosting food market include Danone, Nestle, Cargill, ADM, Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, and Hines Nut Company.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global immunity boosting food market. Products containing immunity boosting food are used to improve muscle mass and immunity. This factor increased the demand immunity boosting food products.