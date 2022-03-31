A2 Milk Market | The carton segment to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during forecast period

A2 Milk Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large portion of the population has difficulty digesting dairy and dairy products. This is due to the presence of a1 beta casein protein in the milk. Hence, the consumption of dairy products experienced a decline in the recent past owing to several health-related concerns. However, a2 milk is regarded as a type of milk that is easier to digest and arguably does not cause any digestive disorders among consumers with lactose intolerance. This has led to innovation in the field of a2 milk market trends that drives the market growth. Furthermore, a2 milk powder has huge potential applications in the food & beverage industry, including confectionery, ice creams, yogurt, flavored milk/beverages, among others. However, the fluctuations of milk prices and comparatively high prices of a2 milk as compared to conventional milk are expected to hinder the a2 milk market growth.

The global a2 milk market was valued at $1,129.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,699.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2027. The a2 milk market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $2.3 billion from 2020 to 2027.

The market growth is propelled by the rising emergence of lactose intolerance, milk allergies, environmental concerns, and health consciousness.

Owing to the outspread of Covid 19, the demand for functional beverages as a result of growing consumer spending and health consciousness has experienced substantial growth. COVID-19 is expected to further boost the demand for a2 milk at a much higher rate in the global market. An increase in awareness amongst people to strengthen their immunity & immune system to prevent themselves from being infected easily is compelling them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and proper diet.

According to a2 milk market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of form, packaging form, distribution channel and region. By form, the market is bifurcated into liquid and powder. By packaging form, the market is classified into carton, bottle and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, grocery & convenience stores, online retail and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the a2 milk industry include GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk and Vinamilk.

By form, the liquid segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $849.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,754.30 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

By packaging form, the carton segment was the highest contributor to the a2 milk market with $603.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,009.90 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment he supermarket & hypermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $401.4 million in 2019. However, the online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific region was the most prominent market however North America region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

