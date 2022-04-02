Research Antibodies Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecasts Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Research Antibodies Market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.

Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies. The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease.

Heavy investments in research and development activities is critical for boosting the growth of the Research Antibodies market. Increased support from the government for genomic and proteomic research is also encouraging market growth. Genomic technologies are being used to understand the genetic factors involved in deaths. The overall expenditure in the U.S. on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion in 2017. However, stringent regulations for the manufacture of antibodies and adherence to these regulations are limiting the Research Antibodies market growth.

Top Key players:

Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon's immunology and proteomics products and support.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand of research antibodies in the Asia Pacific region is owing to the development of the pharmaceutical sector, upsurge in research and development activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.

Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.

Increased incidence of cancer has propelled the demand for research antibodies. Investment in research activities in stem cells is boosting the Research Antibodies market growth. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is an effective therapeutic approach for malignancies and tumors. The antibodies are important to fight cancer cells using human immune systems.

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Research Antibodies Market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiries, and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

